Winning the lottery all comes down to luck, but some states seem to be luckier than others. Bonus.com analyzed lottery data over the last decade to find the states with the most and least Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022.

While one state boasts 11 Powerball wins and 16 Mega Millions wins, there are also 11 states with zero winners over that time period.

Here's a look at the most and least "lucky" states for lottery winners.

Luckiest States for Lottery Winners

These states boast four or more jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022.

10. Massachusetts

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 4

9. Arizona

9. Maryland

9. Ohio

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 5

9. Wisconsin

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 5

8. Georgia

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 6

7. Missouri

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 7

7. Texas

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 7

6. Pennsylvania

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 8

6. Tennessee

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 8

5. Illinois

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 9

5. Michigan

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 9

4. Florida

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 14

3. New Jersey

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 19

2. New York

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 22

1. California

Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 27

Least Lucky States for Lottery Winners

The following states had zero jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022:

Arkansas

Idaho

Kentucky

Maine

Mississippi

Montana

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Wyoming

All data is sourced from Bonus.com's "The Luckiest States in the U.S."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States With the Most and Least Lottery Winners: How Lucky Is Your State?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.