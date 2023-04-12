Personal Finance

States With the Most and Least Lottery Winners: How Lucky Is Your State?

April 12, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Winning the lottery all comes down to luck, but some states seem to be luckier than others. Bonus.com analyzed lottery data over the last decade to find the states with the most and least Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022.

While one state boasts 11 Powerball wins and 16 Mega Millions wins, there are also 11 states with zero winners over that time period.

Here's a look at the most and least "lucky" states for lottery winners.

Alpharetta, GA, USA - Feruary 01, 2014 - Powerball and Mega Million lottery forms.

Luckiest States for Lottery Winners

These states boast four or more jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022.

Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

10. Massachusetts

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 4
Phoenix midtown skyline with a Saguaro Cactus and other desert scenery in the foreground.

9. Arizona

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

9. Maryland

Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

9. Ohio

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 5

ADVENTURE, Amusement Park Ride, Autumn, Bicycle, Bicycle Lane, City Life, Cycling, Elevated Walkway, Extreme Sports, Footpath, Healthcare And Medicine, Healthy lifestyle, Hobbies, Lake, Lifestyles, Madison - Wisconsin, Monona, Pedestrian, Pedestrian Walkway, Relaxation Exercise, Riding, Running Track, STATE, Scenics, Single Lane Road, Speed, Sport, Travel, Tripping, Urban Scene, Wisconsin, bicycles, bicycling, bicyclist, bicyclists, bike, bikes, biking, city, exercising, exploration, journey, mountain, muscular build, skyline, street, tourism, transportation, walking

9. Wisconsin

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 5
Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

8. Georgia

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 6
Skyline up close.

7. Missouri

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 7
Dallas, Texas, USA downtown plaza and skyline.

7. Texas

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 7

Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

6. Pennsylvania

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 8

6. Tennessee

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 8
Chicago, Illinois, USA downtown skyline from Lincoln Park at twilight

5. Illinois

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 9
Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

5. Michigan

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 9

Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

4. Florida

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 14
River, Twilight, Tree, Princeton, New Jersey, House.

3. New Jersey

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 19
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

2. New York

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 22

Recreational boats on San Diego Bay fill the foreground leading back to the skyscrapers of San Diego Skyline waterfront and harbor at dusk, CA.

1. California

  • Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 27
Lottery ticket on the floor.

Least Lucky States for Lottery Winners

The following states had zero jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022:

  • Arkansas
  • Idaho
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Dakota
  • Wyoming

All data is sourced from Bonus.com's "The Luckiest States in the U.S."

