States With the Most and Least Lottery Winners: How Lucky Is Your State?

Winning the lottery all comes down to luck, but some states seem to be luckier than others. Bonus.com analyzed lottery data over the last decade to find the states with the most and least Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022.
See: Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think
Learn: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero
While one state boasts 11 Powerball wins and 16 Mega Millions wins, there are also 11 states with zero winners over that time period.
Here's a look at the most and least "lucky" states for lottery winners.
Luckiest States for Lottery Winners
These states boast four or more jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022.
Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?
10. Massachusetts
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 4
9. Arizona
9. Maryland
9. Ohio
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 5
Discover: 6 Richest People in the World You've Never Heard of
9. Wisconsin
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 5
8. Georgia
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 6
7. Missouri
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 7
7. Texas
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 7
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
6. Pennsylvania
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 8
6. Tennessee
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 8
5. Illinois
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 9
5. Michigan
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 9
See: Every State's Richest Celebrity
4. Florida
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 14
3. New Jersey
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 19
2. New York
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 22
Swing and a Miss: Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History
1. California
- Jackpot wins 2012-2022: 27
Least Lucky States for Lottery Winners
The following states had zero jackpot winners from 2012 to 2022:
- Arkansas
- Idaho
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Mississippi
- Montana
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- Wyoming
All data is sourced from Bonus.com's "The Luckiest States in the U.S."
More From GOBankingRates
- Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Bargains
- Do You Have a Tax Question? Ask a Tax Pro
- How to Build a Financial Plan From Zero
- Financial Insight in Your Inbox: Sign Up for GBR's Daily Newsletter
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States With the Most and Least Lottery Winners: How Lucky Is Your State?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.