Owning a home comes with several expenses that go beyond your mortgage. Depending on where you live, you might have to pay HOA fees, and no matter where you are, you will have to pay property taxes. The property taxes you owe vary widely by state, ranging from 0.32% all the way up to 2.23%.

If you’re looking to save on property taxes, consider buying property in one of these states where the typical property tax rate is under 1%.

1. Hawaii

Typical property tax rate: 0.32%

2. Alabama

Typical property tax rate: 0.40%

3. Colorado

Typical property tax rate: 0.55%

4. Louisiana

Typical property tax rate: 0.56%

4. Wyoming

Typical property tax rate: 0.56%

6. South Carolina

Typical property tax rate: 0.57%

6. Utah

Typical property tax rate: 0.57%

6. West Virginia

Typical property tax rate: 0.57%

9. Nevada

Typical property tax rate: 0.59%

10. Delaware

Typical property tax rate: 0.61%

11. Arizona

Typical property tax rate: 0.63%

12. Arkansas

Typical property tax rate: 0.64%

13. Idaho

Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

13. Mississippi

Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

13. New Mexico

Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

13. Tennessee

Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

17. Montana

Typical property tax rate: 0.74%

18. California

Typical property tax rate: 0.75%

19. North Carolina

Typical property tax rate: 0.82%

20. Kentucky

Typical property tax rate: 0.83%

21. Indiana

Typical property tax rate: 0.84%

22. Virginia

Typical property tax rate: 0.87%

22. Washington

Typical property tax rate: 0.87%

24. Oklahoma

Typical property tax rate: 0.89%

25. Florida

Typical property tax rate: 0.91%

26. Georgia

Typical property tax rate: 0.92%

27. Oregon

Typical property tax rate: 0.93%

28. North Dakota

Typical property tax rate: 0.98%

Methodology: GOBankingRates used TaxFoundation data to find the states with the lowest property taxes. All data is up to date as of Dec. 6, 2023.

