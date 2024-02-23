News & Insights

Personal Finance

States With the Lowest Property Taxes

February 23, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Owning a home comes with several expenses that go beyond your mortgage. Depending on where you live, you might have to pay HOA fees, and no matter where you are, you will have to pay property taxes. The property taxes you owe vary widely by state, ranging from 0.32% all the way up to 2.23%.

Find Out: Top 7 Countries with Zero Income Tax
Read More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

If you’re looking to save on property taxes, consider buying property in one of these states where the typical property tax rate is under 1%.

An Oahu beach house.

1. Hawaii

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.32%

Check Out: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring – How Changes Will Impact Retirees
Learn More: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Alabama house

2. Alabama

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.40%

Discover More: Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

Image of the front porches on a row of condominiums in historic downtown Durango, Colorado.

3. Colorado

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.55%
Historic House, Shreveport Louisiana - Image.

4. Louisiana

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.56%
HomeAway, Wyoming

4. Wyoming

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.56%

Read Next: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

Georgian row houses in Charleston, South Carolina

6. South Carolina

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.57%
luxury home in Utah with large glass windows

6. Utah

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.57%
Residential street in downtown Charleston, West Virginia with the Capitol building in the background at sunrise.

6. West Virginia

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.57%

For You: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Nevada: Home Price-to-Income Too High

9. Nevada

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.59%
Lewes, Delaware, USA - May 28, 2011.

10. Delaware

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.61%
Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

11. Arizona

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.63%

Find Out: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

Bella Vista, Arkansas / USA - November 04 2018: House on the lake in Northwest Arkansas, beautiful landscape view - Image.

12. Arkansas

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.64%
Idaho

13. Idaho

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.67%
Cottage built on the Mississippi Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina, as part of

13. Mississippi

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.67%

Be Aware: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 4 California Cities

Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

13. New Mexico

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.67%
High end townhouses line the streets on Mud Island, Memphis, Tennessee.

13. Tennessee

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.67%
Mountain cabin that once served as a bunkhouse on a working cattle ranch.

17. Montana

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.74%

Check Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

View from beach of houses owned and for rent as vacation spots on front of beach views in Newport Beach, California Orange County.

18. California

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.75%
Charlotte North Carolina townhomes

19. North Carolina

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.82%
Kentucky home

20. Kentucky

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.83%

Explore More: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Indiana

21. Indiana

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.84%
Virginia Beach beach house on the oceanfront

22. Virginia

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.87%
Downtown Bellevue Washington House Zillow

22. Washington

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.87%

Read More: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

Home in Edmond, Okla.

24. Oklahoma

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.89%
Florida house

25. Florida

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.91%
Georgia Savannah house

26. Georgia

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.92%

Learn More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.

27. Oregon

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.93%
Old-Style leaving house in a small city with the American flag.

28. North Dakota

  • Typical property tax rate: 0.98%

Methodology: GOBankingRates used TaxFoundation data to find the states with the lowest property taxes. All data is up to date as of Dec. 6, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States With the Lowest Property Taxes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.