States With the Highest and Lowest Utility Bills

May 16, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

While there are many monthly bills you can easily cut -- e.g., removing one of your streaming services or canceling the gym membership you never use -- others you're pretty much stuck paying, like your utilities, which keep your lights on and your house warm or cool, for starters. Unless your landlord covers your utilities, it's likely that you must pay for electricity, water, natural gas, internet and cable every month.

Americans have been feeling the pinch of inflation in everything, but especially in utilities. According to Forbes, Americans spend an average of $429.33 per month on utilities, though 12 states spend less than $400 on their monthly utilities: Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.  Alaska and Hawaii have the highest monthly utility bills while Utah and New Mexico have the lowest.

Drawing on data from Forbes, we looked at the states with the highest and lowest utility bills

Honolulu, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach in Honolulu

States With the Highest Utility Bills

Forbes pointed out that there are a number of factors that account for high utility bills. This includes fuel prices, costs associated with maintaining the power plants and electrical grid in your area, and other factors. Hawaii, for example, where cost of living is 86% higher than the rest of the U.S. pays more because 60% of its petroleum has to be shipped in to run its electrical grid.

Here's a look at the states where utilities cost the most.

Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

5. Georgia

  • Total monthly cost: $474.86

Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

4. West Virginia

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

3. Connecticut

sunset in Waikiki Beach in Honolulu Hawaii

2. Hawaii

Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

1. Alaska

Cityscape in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

States With the Lowest Utility Bills

Henderson, officially the City of Henderson, is a city in Clark County, Nevada, United States, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

5. Nevada

Vail, Colorado, USA Downtown Drone Mountains Aerial.

4. Colorado

Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

3. Idaho

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

2. New Mexico

Salt Lake City Aerial View stock photo

1. Utah

