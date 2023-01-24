States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Personal Finance

The U.S. economy has seen more fluctuation over the past three years than in many decades prior. The coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a near halt in 2020, when the unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in April 2020. Both the overall rate of 14.7% and the 10.3% jump from the prior month were the highest on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping statistics in January 1948.

While the economy began to stabilize, both in terms of the unemployment rate and year-over-year GDP, that didn't entirely last in every part of the country. The country has suffered from record inflation highs, driven by such factors as: supply chain problems that raised the costs of goods, a temporary surge in spending due to government stimulus money, and ultimately the Fed raising interest rates, according to Fortune. Some states have already made a rebound almost all the way back to pre-pandemic levels, while others have continued to struggle to return to a state of balance. 

To determine which economies are thriving and which are failing, GOBankingRates took a look at a variety of economic factors, from year-over-year GDP and unemployment rates to wage changes and the percentage of a state's population that is living in poverty. States were divided into the top 15 and the bottom 15. Read on to find out which states are at the bottom and the top of this split recovery.

Young brunette curly female reading her bill papers, looking stressed.

States Whose Economies Are Failing

These states are struggling to get over the recent economic challenges. Although overall unemployment trends are improving, residents of these states are still having trouble finding jobs and contributing to the state's GDP.

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

1. Mississippi

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $46,833.10
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.1%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $879
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.5%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 19.4
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

2. New Mexico

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $57,828.98
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 3.2%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,018
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 6.5%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 18.4
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

3. West Virginia

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $54,249.14
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.7%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $968
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 6.1%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16.8
SOLOMONS ISLAND, MARYLAND Bridge over Patuxent river.

4. Maryland

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.5%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $75,527.21
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 4.6%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,410
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 2%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.3
Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

5. Kentucky

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 3.9%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $57,278.87
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 3.7%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,038
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 7.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16.5
Anchorage Alaska skyline with moose

6. Alaska

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.5%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $87,702.15
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.2%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,178
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 4.9%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.5
Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

7. Michigan

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $61,229.69
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 4.4%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,225
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 6.2%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.1
Aerial photo Downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana USA.

8. Louisiana

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 3.3%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $60,779.44
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.8%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,058
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 19.6
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

9. Oklahoma

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $60,778.77
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 6.3%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,012
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.0%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 15.6
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

10. Ohio

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $69,407.96
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.8%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,179
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 7.5%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.4
Laughlin, Nevada, USA - March 13, 2019: Evening view of the Don Laughlin's riverside casino on the banks of the Colorado River.

11. Nevada

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.6%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $67,878.69
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.8%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,164
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.0%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 14.1
Washington Monument on the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.

12. District of Columbia

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $239,874.64
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 3.6%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $2,139
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 2.0%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16.5
Visalia is a city situated in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley of California, approximately 230 miles southeast of San Francisco.

13. California

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $90,690.83
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 4.9%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,644
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 1.0%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.3
Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area

14. Alabama

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $54,643.40
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.9%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,072
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.2%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 16.1
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

15. Pennsylvania

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $70,612.47
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 4.3%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,309
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 6.9%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.1
Mature couple taking a break from working and enjoying together stock photo

States Whose Economies Are Thriving

If you live in one of these states, you've probably noticed the signs of economic improvement. Unemployment and GDP levels are recovering nicely in these areas. Here's a look at the 15 states helping to lead America as a whole back to a full recovery.

Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.

1. Florida

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $62,965.88
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 7.6%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,222
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 10.8%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.1
Grand Forks is the third-largest city in the State of North Dakota and is the county seat of Grand Forks County.

2. North Dakota

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.3%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $96,451.63
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 10.9%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,106
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 6.9%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11.1
Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

3. Utah

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.1%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $73,646.75
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 6.5%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,152
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.2%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 8.6
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

4. Nebraska

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $82,120.82
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 8.5%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,079
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 9.2%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.8
Downtown Minneapolis skyline aerial view with the Minneapolis Convention Center on the left and MN 65 highway on the right.

5. Minnesota

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.1%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $77,535.97
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.4%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,374
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 6.8%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.3
Denver Colorado skyline

6. Colorado

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 3.6%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $82,729.23
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 6.5%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,455
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.8%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 9.7
El Paso, Texas stock photo

7. Texas

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.0%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $79,736.51
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 9.3%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,369
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.7%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 14.2
Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the U.

8. New Hampshire

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $74,998.27
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 4.5%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,361
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 7.8%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 7.2
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

9. South Dakota

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $75,375.04
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 9.4%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,012
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 12.3
Dubuque, Iowa - November 5, 2019: A beautiful day at Dubuque Harbor on the Mississippi River.

10. Iowa

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $72,063.36
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 9.3%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,080
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 7.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 11.1
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

11. Georgia

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $69,218.99
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.6%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,301
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 8.8%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 14
beach cities, New Bedford, Massachusetts

12. Massachusetts

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $97,229.63
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 3.0%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,827
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 5.9%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.4
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

13. Virginia

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $74,373.37
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 4.9%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,366
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 6.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.2
Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

14. New Jersey

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 3.5%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $79,598.97
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 5.6%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,606
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 4.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 10.2
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

15. New York

  • October 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Q2 2022 GDP per capita growth rate: $102,587.26
  • GDP growth Q2, 2022: 7.2%
  • Average weekly wages Q1, 2022: $1,972
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Q1 2021 to Q2 2022: 5.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2021: 13.9

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following seven factors for each state and the District of Columbia to gauge the health of their economies: (1) the October 2022 unemployment rate according to the Burea of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Local Area Unemployment Statistics data; (2) the year-over-year change in nonfarm payroll jobs as of October 2022 according to the BLS's State and Metro Area Employment, Hours, & Earnings data; (3) the Q2 2022 GDP per capita in current dollars, calculated by using population data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey (ACS) 2021 estimates and the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) most recent GDP by State release; (4) the percent by which GDP grew between the first and second quarters of 2022, also according to the BEA's GDP release; (5) the average weekly wage in March 2022 according to the BLS's Economic News Release; (6) the percent change in the average weekly wage between March 2021 and March 2022, also according to the BLS Economic News Release; and (7) the percent of the population that was living below the poverty line in 2021, according to the Census Bureau's 2021 ACS 1-year data. States were scored on all factors and ranked against each other based on their combined total
score. The states with the lowest combined scores were identified as states with thriving economies and the states with the highest combined scores were identified as states with failing economies. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 28, 2022.

