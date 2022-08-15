States urge USPS to halt gas-delivery vehicle purchases pending review
WASHINGTON Aug 15 (Reuters) - A group of 17 state attorneys general on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service to halt planned purchases of gasoline-powered delivery vehicles pending the completion of a new environmental review.
The states led by California and New York called on USPS to redo its analysis "with more accurate data on electric vehicle costs, performance, and fuel prices, and with greater attention to environmental justice and addressing the climate crisis." Last month, USPS said it plans to buy at least 25,000 electric delivery vehicles - more than twice its prior estimate - as it works to replace its aging fleet.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)
((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryOSK
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- U.S. says China used Pelosi's Taiwan visit as pretext to alter status quo
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting