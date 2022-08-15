US Markets
OSK

States urge USPS to halt gas-delivery vehicle purchases pending review

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A group of 17 state attorneys general on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service to halt planned purchases of gasoline-powered delivery vehicles pending the completion of a new environmental review.

WASHINGTON Aug 15 (Reuters) - A group of 17 state attorneys general on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service to halt planned purchases of gasoline-powered delivery vehicles pending the completion of a new environmental review.

The states led by California and New York called on USPS to redo its analysis "with more accurate data on electric vehicle costs, performance, and fuel prices, and with greater attention to environmental justice and addressing the climate crisis." Last month, USPS said it plans to buy at least 25,000 electric delivery vehicles - more than twice its prior estimate - as it works to replace its aging fleet.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular