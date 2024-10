States Ranked Low to High by Healthcare Costs — Where Does Your State Fall?

Healthcare, which has a wide range of quality, accessibility, reputable providers, and costs, is not standard across the U.S. According to the Center of Medicare & Medicaid services, the average healthcare cost for one person was $13,493 in 2022.

In this article, GOBankingRates provided data on current healthcare costs across the U.S. It compared healthcare costs for different classes of individuals, including retired, single people, married people, and others.

Check where your state belongs in the following.

You can also check out the cost of living in every state.

West Virginia

Retired annual: $4,518

$4,518 Age 65+ annual: $4,539

$4,539 All persons annual: $3,522

$3,522 Married w/o kids annual: $5,031

$5,031 Married w/kids annual: $4,449

$4,449 Single person annual: $2,460

$2,460 Born 1981-1997 annual: $2,502

Alabama

Retired annual: $5,141

$5,141 Age 65+ annual: $5,165

$5,165 All persons annual: $4,007

$4,007 Married w/o kids annual: $5,725

$5,725 Married w/kids annual: $5,062

$5,062 Single person annual: $2,799

$2,799 Born 1981-1997 annual: $2,847

Oklahoma

Retired annual: $5,148

$5,148 Age 65+ annual: $5,172

$5,172 All persons annual: $4,013

$4,013 Married w/o kids annual: $5,733

$5,733 Married w/kids annual: $5,070

$5,070 Single person annual: $2,803

$2,803 Born 1981-1997 annual: $2,851

Michigan

Retired annual: $5,441

$5,441 Age 65+ annual: $5,467

$5,467 All persons annual: $4,241

$4,241 Married w/o kids annual: $6,059

$6,059 Married w/kids annual: $5,358

$5,358 Single person annual: $2,962

$2,962 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,013

Kansas

Retired annual: $5,546

$5,546 Age 65+ annual: $5,572

$5,572 All persons annual: $4,323

$4,323 Married w/o kids annual: $6,176

$6,176 Married w/kids annual: $5,461

$5,461 Single person annual: $3,020

$3,020 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,071

Mississippi

Retired annual: $5,576

$5,576 Age 65+ annual: $5,602

$5,602 All persons annual: $4,347

$4,347 Married w/o kids annual: $6,209

$6,209 Married w/kids annual: $5,491

$5,491 Single person annual: $3,036

$3,036 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,088

Arkansas

Retired annual: $5,584

$5,584 Age 65+ annual: $5,610

$5,610 All persons annual: $4,352

$4,352 Married w/o kids annual: $6,218

$6,218 Married w/kids annual: $5,498

$5,498 Single person annual: $3,040

$3,040 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,092

Iowa

Retired annual: $5,614

$5,614 Age 65+ annual: $5,640

$5,640 All persons annual: $4,376

$4,376 Married w/o kids annual: $6,251

$6,251 Married w/kids annual: $5,528

$5,528 Single person annual: $3,056

$3,056 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,109

Indiana

Retired annual: $5,719

$5,719 Age 65+ annual: $5,745

$5,745 All persons annual: $4,458

$4,458 Married w/o kids annual: $6,368

$6,368 Married w/kids annual: $5,631

$5,631 Single person annual: $3,114

$3,114 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,167

Missouri

Retired annual: $5,779

$5,779 Age 65+ annual: $,5,806

$,5,806 All persons annual: $4,505

$4,505 Married w/o kids annual: $6,435

$6,435 Married w/kids annual: $5,690

$5,690 Single person annual: $3,146

$3,146 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,200

North Dakota

Retired annual: $5,884

$5,884 Age 65+ annual: $5,911

$5,911 All persons annual: $4,586

$4,586 Married w/o kids annual: $6,552

$6,552 Married w/kids annual: $5,794

$5,794 Single person annual: $3,203

$3,203 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,258

Georgia

Retired annual: $5,891

$5,891 Age 65+ annual: $5,919

$5,919 All persons annual: $4,592

$4,592 Married w/o kids annual: $6,560

$6,560 Married w/kids annual: $5,801

$5,801 Single person annual: $3,208

$3,208 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,262

Kentucky

Retired annual: $5,974

$5,974 Age 65+ annual: $6,002

$6,002 All persons annual: $4,657

$4,657 Married w/o kids annual: $6,652

$6,652 Married w/kids annual: $5,882

$5,882 Single person annual: $3,252

$3,252 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,308

Nebraska

Retired annual: $5,981

$5,981 Age 65+ annual: $6,009

$6,009 All persons annual: $4,662

$4,662 Married w/o kids annual: $6,661

$6,661 Married w/kids annual: $5,890

$5,890 Single person annual: $3,257

$3,257 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,312

Texas

Retired annual: $6,012

$6,012 Age 65+ annual: $6,040

$6,040 All persons annual: $4,686

$4,686 Married w/o kids annual: $6,694

$6,694 Married w/kids annual: $5,919

$5,919 Single person annual: $3,273

$3,273 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,329

Minnesota

Retired annual: $6,064

$6,064 Age 65+ annual: $6,092

$6,092 All persons annual: $4,727

$4,727 Married w/o kids annual: $6,752

$6,752 Married w/kids annual: $5,971

$5,971 Single person annual: $3,301

$3,301 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,358

Wyoming

Retired annual: $6,079

$6,079 Age 65+ annual: $6,107

$6,107 All persons annual: $4,739

$4,739 Married w/o kids annual: $6,769

$6,769 Married w/kids annual: $5,986

$5,986 Single person annual: $3,310

$3,310 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,366

Wisconsin

Retired annual: $6,177

$6,177 Age 65+ annual: $6,205

$6,205 All persons annual: $4,815

$4,815 Married w/o kids annual: $6,878

$6,878 Married w/kids annual: $6,082

$6,082 Single person annual: $3,363

$3,363 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,420

Illinois

Retired annual: $6,229

$6,229 Age 65+ annual: $6,258

$6,258 All persons annual: $4,856

$4,856 Married w/o kids annual: $6,936

$6,936 Married w/kids annual: $6,134

$6,134 Single person annual: $3,391

$3,391 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,449

Pennsylvania

Retired annual: $6,244

$6,244 Age 65+ annual: $6,273

$6,273 All persons annual: $4,867

$4,867 Married w/o kids annual: $6,953

$6,953 Married w/kids annual: $6,148

$6,148 Single person annual: $3,400

$3,400 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,458

Louisiana

Retired annual: $6,259

$6,259 Age 65+ annual: $6,288

$6,288 All persons annual: $4,879

$4,879 Married w/o kids annual: $6,970

$6,970 Married w/kids annual: $6,163

$6,163 Single person annual: $3,408

$3,408 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,466

Tennessee

Retired annual: $6,282

$6,282 Age 65+ annual: $6,311

$6,311 All persons annual: $4,896

$4,896 Married w/o kids annual: $6,995

$6,995 Married w/kids annual: $6,185

$6,185 Single person annual: $3,420

$3,420 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,479

Ohio

Retired annual: $6,373

$6,373 Age 65+ annual: $6,401

$6,401 All persons annual: $4,967

$4,967 Married w/o kids annual: $7,095

$7,095 Married w/kids annual: $6,274

$6,274 Single person annual: $3,469

$3,469 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,528

Montana

Retired annual: $6,417

$6,417 Age 65+ annual: $6,447

$6,447 All persons annual: $5,002

$5,002 Married w/o kids annual: $7,145

$7,145 Married w/kids annual: $6,318

$6,318 Single person annual: $3,494

$3,494 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,553

South Carolina

Retired annual: $6,439

$6,439 Age 65+ annual: $6,469

$6,469 All persons annual: $5,019

$5,019 Married w/o kids annual: $7,170

$7,170 Married w/kids annual: $6,341

$6,341 Single person annual: $3,506

$3,506 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,566

South Dakota

Retired annual: $6,469

$6,469 Age 65+ annual: $6,499

$6,499 All persons annual: $5,043

$5,043 Married w/o kids annual: $7,204

$7,204 Married w/kids annual: $6,370

$6,370 Single person annual: $3,522

$3,522 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,582

New Mexico

Retired annual: $6,567

$6,567 Age 65+ annual: $6,598

$6,598 All persons annual: $5,119

$5,119 Married w/o kids annual: $7,312

$7,312 Married w/kids annual: $6,466

$6,466 Single person annual: $3,575

$3,575 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,637

North Carolina

Retired annual: $6,822

$6,822 Age 65+ annual: $6,854

$6,854 All persons annual: $5,318

$5,318 Married w/o kids annual: $7,597

$7,597 Married w/kids annual: $6,718

$6,718 Single person annual: $3,714

$3,714 Born 1981-1997 annual: $3,778

Delaware

Retired annual: $7,340

$7,340 Age 65+ annual: $7,374

$7,374 All persons annual: $5,721

$5,721 Married w/o kids annual: $8,173

$8,173 Married w/kids annual: $7,227

$7,227 Single person annual: $3,996

$3,996 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,065

Puerto Rico

Retired annual: $7,422

$7,422 Age 65+ annual: $7,457

$7,457 All persons annual: $5,786

$5,786 Married w/o kids annual: $8,265

$8,265 Married w/kids annual: $7,309

$7,309 Single person annual: $4,041

$4,041 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,110

Idaho

Retired annual: $7,693

$7,693 Age 65+ annual: $7,729

$7,729 All persons annual: $5,996

$5,996 Married w/o kids annual: $8,566

$8,566 Married w/kids annual: $7,575

$7,575 Single person annual: $4,188

$4,188 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,260

Virginia

Retired annual: $7,858

$7,858 Age 65+ annual: $7,894

$7,894 All persons annual: $6,125

$6,125 Married w/o kids annual: $8,750

$8,750 Married w/kids annual: $7,737

$7,737 Single person annual: $4,278

$4,278 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,351

Colorado

Retired annual: $8,038

$8,038 Age 65+ annual: $8,075

$8,075 All persons annual: $6,265

$6,265 Married w/o kids annual: $8,950

$8,950 Married w/kids annual: $7,915

$7,915 Single person annual: $4,376

$4,376 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,451

Nevada

Retired annual: $8,068

$8,068 Age 65+ annual: $8,106

$8,106 All persons annual: $6,289

$6,289 Married w/o kids annual: $8,984

$8,984 Married w/kids annual: $7,944

$7,944 Single person annual: $4,392

$4,392 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,468

Florida

Retired annual: $8,105

$8,105 Age 65+ annual: $8,143

$8,143 All persons annual: $6,318

$6,318 Married w/o kids annual: $9,026

$9,026 Married w/kids annual: $7,981

$7,981 Single person annual: $4,413

$4,413 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,488

Rhode Island

Retired annual: $8,158

$8,158 Age 65+ annual: $8,196

$8,196 All persons annual: $6,359

$6,359 Married w/o kids annual: $9,084

$9,084 Married w/kids annual: $8,033

$8,033 Single person annual: $4,441

$4,441 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,518

Connecticut

Retired annual: $8,653

$8,653 Age 65+ annual: $8,694

$8,694 All persons annual: $6,745

$6,745 Married w/o kids annual: $9,636

$9,636 Married w/kids annual: $8,521

$8,521 Single person annual: $4,711

$4,711 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,792

Alaska

Retired annual: $8,706

$8,706 Age 65+ annual: $8,746

$8,746 All persons annual: $6,786

$6,786 Married w/o kids annual: $9,694

$9,694 Married w/kids annual: $8,572

$8,572 Single person annual: $4,740

$4,740 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,821

Utah

Retired annual: $8,796

$8,796 Age 65+ annual: $8,837

$8,837 All persons annual: $6,856

$6,856 Married w/o kids annual: $9,794

$9,794 Married w/kids annual: $8,661

$8,661 Single person annual: $4,789

$4,789 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,871

New Hampshire

Retired annual: $8,916

$8,916 Age 65+ annual: $8,958

$8,958 All persons annual: $6,950

$6,950 Married w/o kids annual: $9,928

$9,928 Married w/kids annual: $8,779

$8,779 Single person annual: $4,854

$4,854 Born 1981-1997 annual: $4,937

Vermont

Retired annual: $9,479

$9,479 Age 65+ annual: $9,523

$9,523 All persons annual: $7,389

$7,389 Married w/o kids annual: $10,555

$10,555 Married w/kids annual: $9,334

$9,334 Single person annual: $5,161

$5,161 Born 1981-1997 annual: $5,249

Maine

Retired annual: $9,486

$9,486 Age 65+ annual: $9,531

$9,531 All persons annual: $7,394

$7,394 Married w/o kids annual: $10,563

$10,563 Married w/kids annual: $9,341

$9,341 Single person annual: $5,165

$5,165 Born 1981-1997 annual: $5,253

Washington

Retired annual: $9,659

$9,659 Age 65+ annual: $9,704

$9,704 All persons annual: $7,529

$7,529 Married w/o kids annual: $10,755

$10,755 Married w/kids annual: $9,511

$9,511 Single person annual: $5,259

$5,259 Born 1981-1997 annual: $5,349

Arizona

Retired annual: $9,884

$9,884 Age 65+ annual: $9,930

$9,930 All persons annual: $7,704

$7,704 Married w/o kids annual: $11,006

$11,006 Married w/kids annual: $9,733

$9,733 Single person annual: $5,381

$5,381 Born 1981-1997 annual: $5,473

Oregon

Retired annual: $9,982

$9,982 Age 65+ annual: $10,028

$10,028 All persons annual: $7,781

$7,781 Married w/o kids annual: $11,115

$11,115 Married w/kids annual: $9,829

$9,829 Single person annual: $5,434

$5,434 Born 1981-1997 annual: $5,527

Maryland

Retired annual: $10,019

$10,019 Age 65+ annual: $10,066

$10,066 All persons annual: $7,810

$7,810 Married w/o kids annual: $11,157

$11,157 Married w/kids annual: $9,866

$9,866 Single person annual: $5,455

$5,455 Born 1981-1997 annual: $5,548

New Jersey

Retired annual: $10,274

$10,274 Age 65+ annual: $10,322

$10,322 All persons annual: $8,009

$8,009 Married w/o kids annual: $11,441

$11,441 Married w/kids annual: $10,117

$10,117 Single person annual: $5,594

$5,594 Born 1981-1997 annual: $5,690

New York

Retired annual: $12,841

$12,841 Age 65+ annual: $12,901

$12,901 All persons annual: $10,009

$10,009 Married w/o kids annual: $14,299

$14,299 Married w/kids annual: $12,644

$12,644 Single person annual: $6,991

$6,991 Born 1981-1997 annual: $7,111

Massachusetts

Retired annual: $14,635

$14,635 Age 65+ annual: $14,703

$14,703 All persons annual: $11,408

$11,408 Married w/o kids annual: $16,296

$16,296 Married w/kids annual: $14,411

$14,411 Single person annual: $7,968

$7,968 Born 1981-1997 annual: $8,104

California

Retired annual: $15,040

$15,040 Age 65+ annual: $15,110

$15,110 All persons annual: $11,723

$11,723 Married w/o kids annual: $16,747

$16,747 Married w/kids annual: $14,810

$14,810 Single person annual: $8,188

$8,188 Born 1981-1997 annual: $8,329

District of Columbia

Retired annual: $16,511

$16,511 Age 65+ annual: $16,588

$16,588 All persons annual: $12,870

$12,870 Married w/o kids annual: $18,385

$18,385 Married w/kids annual: $16,258

$16,258 Single person annual: $8,989

$8,989 Born 1981-1997 annual: $9,143

Hawaii

Retired annual: $23,626

$23,626 Age 65+ annual: $23,736

$23,736 All persons annual: $18,416

$18,416 Married w/o kids annual: $26,308

$26,308 Married w/kids annual: $23,264

$23,264 Single person annual: $12,863

$12,863 Born 1981-1997 annual: $13,083

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the cost of living indexes as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for healthcare cost of living indexes. For each state, the cost of living indexes were used along with the national average expenditure cost for healthcare for different groups of people including: retired residents, residents aged 65 and over, all residents, single people, married couple with kids, married couple without kids, and people born between 1981 and 1997, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The states were sorted to show the lowest to highest healthcare cost of living for all residents. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 23, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.