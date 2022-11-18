World Markets

States can't hide behind EU on climate change - German foreign minister

November 18, 2022

Written by Rachel More for Reuters

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany's foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time.

This year's conference has been dominated by the issue of "loss and damage", which has long divided developed and developing nations.

In the early hours of Friday, the European Union proposed a special fund to support vulnerable countries suffering catastrophic climate events.

"Only states that really need it should profit and not those who are only developing countries on paper," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said of the proposal.

