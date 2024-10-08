States Accuse TikTok of Addictive Practices Targeting Children

TikTok is facing a new wave of legal challenges, with 13 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. filing lawsuits accusing the platform of harming younger users by failing to protect them from addictive content. The lawsuits claim that TikTok intentionally targets children with features designed to keep them glued to the app, leading to adverse mental health effects. This legal action follows a nationwide investigation initiated last year by multiple states into the social media platform’s impact on young users.





The suits, filed in states such as California, New York, and Washington, allege that TikTok has misrepresented its ability to moderate content effectively, exacerbating concerns around social media addiction. California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized that TikTok’s business model profits from addiction, particularly by targeting younger audiences. Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James echoed concerns about the platform's detrimental impact on mental health, especially among teens.





TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has consistently denied the accusations, arguing that it offers robust safeguards for teens and parents. However, the lawsuits add to the mounting pressure the platform faces as more states move to crack down on social media’s role in exacerbating youth mental health issues. Washington D.C.’s Attorney General Brian Schwalb has gone further, accusing TikTok of facilitating sexual exploitation through its live streaming features, a charge the company has refuted.As TikTok battles these new legal challenges, the broader implications for the social media landscape remain significant. How the courts rule could shape future regulations aimed at protecting young users from addictive digital environments. While TikTok continues to defend its platform, the growing scrutiny from U.S. regulators may force major changes in how social media platforms manage their content, particularly when it comes to younger users.

