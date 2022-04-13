Markets
Statera Biopharma To Sell Rights To Entolimod To Coeptis Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Statera Biopharma (STAB), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immune therapies, Wednesday said it has agreed to enter into a strategic agreement with Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. (COEP), to sell Statera's rights to Entolimod and other related toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonists.

The transaction is contingent upon negotiation of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of a number of closing conditions, including a contingency on Coeptis financing.

Statera will receive a $6 million upfront payment and revenue-based milestone payments from Coeptis in exchange for Statera's rights to any product containing Entolimod as an active ingredient and all other related TLR5 agonists.

Coeptis will also assume responsibility for associated licenses, as well as Statera's interest in Genome Protection, Inc.

