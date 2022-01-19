EDF

State will never let EDF fall by the wayside, says France's Le Maire

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The French state will "never" let utility EDF EDF.PA fall by the wayside and it will support the company at a time as it faces difficulties due to French policy measures to cap power price hikes for consumers, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"If prices are low and less lucrative, the state will stand by EDF's side", Le Maire told RMC radio, adding that no staffer at the utility needed to worry about the company's future.

