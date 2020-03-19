State visit to UK by Japan emperor postponed - Buckingham Palace

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - A planned state visit to Britain by the emperor and empress of Japan in June has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.