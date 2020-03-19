US Markets

State visit to UK by Japan emperor postponed - Buckingham Palace

Reuters
LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - A planned state visit to Britain by the emperor and empress of Japan in June has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

