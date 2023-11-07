State support for China Vanke does little for property sector, analysts say

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Investors reassessed China property plays on Tuesday after they cheered state support for China Vanke 2202.HK000002.SZ in the previous session, as analysts warned that sliding home sales will continue to drag on the crisis-hit sector.

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI dropped 2.6% on Tuesday, with Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares easing more than 1%. That compared to gains of 3.4% and 7.2% respectively on Monday on news of a potential deal to shore up Vanke's finances.

State-owned Shenzhen Metro, the largest shareholder of Vanke, China's No.2 property developer by sales value, told a meeting with financial institutions after trading hours on Monday that it had prepared more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) worth of "market tools" to boost Vanke's cashflow.

The Shenzhen state asset regulator (SASAC), which owns Shenzhen Metro, also showed its support at the meeting, according to press materials provided by Vanke. It reassured investors that Vanke did not have financial or management risks, and said it would coordinate other state-owned enterprises and financial institutions to help Vanke if needed.

While the move by the Shenzhen government is positive for Vanke, analysts said other developers, especially private players, may not get the same treatment, and weakening sales could still trigger more defaults.

China has struggled to contain the debt crisis that has gripped the sector since mid-2021 and seen property giants including China Evergrande Group 3333.HK and Country Garden 2007.HKdefault on billions of dollars in debt.

The authorities have introduced waves of stimulus measures to help revive activity in the sector that makes up a quarter of the nation's economic output, however homebuyers, wary of the uncertain economic outlook, have remained on the sidelines.

"Vanke is a household developer in China; it is important for the government to give strong action to show support," said Raymond Cheng, head of China research at CGS-CIMB Securities. "If Vanke gets into liquidity trouble, the impact on the sector will not be any less than Evergrande."

Vanke's June 2024 dollar notes HK195853282= rose to 95.693 cents on the dollar on Tuesday from 88 cents before the Monday meeting. The notes touched a low of 74.979 last week as investors sold on liquidity worries.

State support for Vanke would be "company specific" and if property sales remained weak there would be more defaults and repayment extensions by other developers, Cheng added.

Nomura also said Vanke's case had limited implications for most privately owned developers (POE) and the broader sector.

"These POE names have been suffering not only from a decline in property sales but also from narrowing access to liquidity," Nomura analyst Jizhou Dong said.

New-home sales measured by floor area fell around 10% in October, according to a survey by China Index Academy, a real estate research firm, narrowing from a 20% slump the previous month, the firm said. Official data showed property sales fell 7.5% in January-September compared with a year earlier.

Vanke last month reported a 20.3% fall in net profit in the first three quarters.

An analyst with an Asian investment bank said that while Vanke would not default on its bonds in the short term, its profitability was unlikely to improve due to negative sales flow. The analyst declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

He also cautioned that the proposed 10 billion yuan in additional cashflow would only cover a small portion of Vanke's total debt, and it remained to be seen how much of it would actually materialise.

Promised support from authorities for companies like Country Garden and state-backed Sino-Ocean 3377.HK did not materialise to avert their liquidity crises.

