State Street's (STT) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

State Street’s STT third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. However, the figure was 19.3% below the prior-year quarter level.



The stock rallied 3.2% in pre-market trading, as the company remains on track to achieve its cost saving target amid a low rate environment. Notably, the full-day trading session will depict a better picture.



Results reflect new investment servicing wins of $1 trillion, rise in assets under management (AUM) balance and successful implementation of the company’s expense saving initiatives. However, lower revenues, rise in operating expenses, and decline in assets under custody and administration were on the downside.



After considering several non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders was $528 million, down 25.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues Down, Expenses Rise



Total revenues were $2.90 billion, decreasing 2.9% year over year. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion.



Net interest revenues declined 4.2% from the year-ago quarter to $644 million. The fall was due to lower non-interest-bearing deposit balances and accelerated MBS premium amortization from declining long rates.



Also, net interest margin decreased 6 basis points year over year to 1.42%.



Fee revenues declined 2.5% to $2.26 billion. This fall was mainly due to decline in servicing and management revenues.



Non-interest expenses were $2.18 billion, up 4.3%. Rise in information systems and communications costs, and amortization of other intangible assets were partially offset by lower compensation and employee benefits costs. Excluding notable items, adjusted expenses increased 2.1% to $2.14 billion.



As of Sep 30, 2019, total assets under custody and administration were $32.9 trillion, down 3.2% year over year. However, AUM was $3 trillion, up 5.1%.



Strong Capital and Profitability Ratios



Under Basel III (Standardized approach), estimated Tier 1 common ratio was 11.3% as of Sep 30, 2019, compared with 13% as of Sep 30, 2018.



Return on common equity came in at 9.7% compared with 14.0% in the year-ago quarter.



Share Repurchase Update



During the reported quarter, State Street repurchased $500 million worth of shares. This was part of its 2019 capital plan.



Update on Expense Savings Plan



The company achieved $275 million in savings in the first nine months of 2019. State Street is on track to generate roughly $400 million in cost savings in 2019.



Further, during the first nine months of the year, it recorded high cost location headcount reductions of more than 2,700, which exceeded the initial target of 1,500.



Our Viewpoint



Similar to the reported quarter, new business wins, strong balance sheet position and cost saving efforts are likely to continue supporting State Street's profitability. However, uncertainty about the performance of capital markets, which is expected to affect its trading services revenues, makes us apprehensive. Expectation of further rate cuts is a major concern.

State Street Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

State Street Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | State Street Corporation Quote

State Street currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Major Regional Banks



BB&T Corporation’s BBT third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The bottom line also jumped 4% from the year-ago figure.



KeyCorp’s KEY third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. Also, the figure reflects an improvement of 6.7% from the prior-year quarter.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s BK third-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.07 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. Moreover, the figure reflects rise of nearly 1% from the prior-year quarter.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.