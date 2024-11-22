State Street’s Stake in Boss Energy Evolves

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has updated its substantial holding in Boss Energy Limited, reflecting a voting power of 12.87%. This change highlights the significant stake State Street and its subsidiaries have in the company, marking an important development for investors monitoring market influence and ownership dynamics.

