State Street’s Stake in Boss Energy Evolves

State Street Corporation has updated its substantial holding in Boss Energy Limited, reflecting a voting power of 12.87%. This change highlights the significant stake State Street and its subsidiaries have in the company, marking an important development for investors monitoring market influence and ownership dynamics.
