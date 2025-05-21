State Street's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, STT.PRG was trading at a 10.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Wednesday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are off about 1.4%.

