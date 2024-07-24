State Street's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, STT.PRG was trading at a 2.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STT.PRG shares, versus STT:

Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Wednesday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are down about 0.5%.

