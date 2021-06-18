State Street's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3372), with shares changing hands as low as $29.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.27% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STT.PRG was trading at a 19.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.26% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STT.PRG shares, versus STT:

Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Friday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: STT.PRG) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are off about 3.8%.

