State Street's Preferred Stock, Series D Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Monday, shares of State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4748), with shares changing hands as low as $24.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STT.PRD was trading at a 0.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.59% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Monday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are up about 0.6%.

