State Street's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4748), with shares changing hands as low as $24.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.02% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STT.PRD was trading at a 0.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.75% in the "Financial" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are off about 1.7%.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Carl Icahn
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NMS
AIRC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.