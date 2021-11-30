State Street's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4748), with shares changing hands as low as $26.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STT.PRD was trading at a 8.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.05% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STT.PRD shares, versus STT:

Below is a dividend history chart for STT.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Tuesday trading, State Street Corp.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: STT.PRD) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STT) are down about 4.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.