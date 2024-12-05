State Street’s Increased Stake in NIB Holdings Ltd

NIB Holdings Ltd (AU:NHF) has released an update.
NIB Holdings Ltd has announced changes in the substantial holdings of its voting securities, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries showing a significant interest. This shift highlights State Street’s strategic positioning in the company’s shares, marking a notable development for investors and market watchers.
