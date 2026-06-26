State Street vs. Vanguard: Which Energy ETF Stands Out in 2026?

Key Points

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF provides a lower expense ratio and a higher distribution yield compared to Vanguard's offering.

The Vanguard ETF holds 111 stocks to provide broader exposure, while the SPDR fund concentrates on just 21 industry leaders.

Both funds have shown similar five-year growth despite the SPDR fund delivering a higher one-year total return.

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State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) offers higher yields and lower costs via a narrow S&P 500 basket, whereas Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT:VDE) provides broader diversification across the domestic energy market.

Energy markets often move in lockstep with commodity prices, but the internal composition of an ETF can significantly alter the risk profile. Investors choosing between these two funds are essentially deciding between a concentrated bet on industry titans or a broader look at the entire American energy ecosystem.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VDE XLE Issuer Vanguard SPDR Expense ratio 0.09% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of June 25, 2026) 26.3% 36.9% Dividend yield 2.5% 2.7% Beta 0.43 0.42 AUM $11.8 billion $35.8 billion

XLE is marginally cheaper at 0.08% compared to the 0.09% charged by VDE. Additionally, income-focused investors may prefer the SPDR fund's slightly higher dividend yield. For long-term holders, these minor basis point differences can accumulate over time.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VDE XLE Max drawdown (5 yr) (26.6%) (26%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,377 $2,373

What's inside

The SPDR ETF is a highly concentrated portfolio designed to mirror the energy components of the S&P 500. This narrow focus results in it holding only 21 stocks, which provides intense exposure to the biggest integrated oil and gas companies. Its largest positions include ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) at 22.44%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) at 16.6%, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) at 6.77%. Launched in 1998, it has paid $1.88 per share in dividends over the trailing 12 months, with its most recent ex-dividend date occurring on June 22, 2026. Because it ignores mid- and small-cap companies, its performance is heavily tethered to a handful of global corporations that dominate the sector.

In contrast, the Vanguard ETF offers a much wider lens, holding 111 different stocks across the sector. While it remains top-heavy, its largest positions include ExxonMobil at 21.98%, Chevron at 14.21%, and ConocoPhillips at 5.78%. Launched in 2004, the fund has a trailing-12-month dividend payout of $3.93 per share. By tracking the MSCI US Investable Market Index/Energy 25/50, it captures roughly 90 additional companies compared to the SPDR fund. This broader inclusion allows for more participation in smaller exploration and production businesses that may react differently to price swings than the industry giants.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The biggest differences between these two ETFs are AUM, average trading volume, and number of positions held. XLE is roughly three times the size of VDE, and the former's shares see nearly five times as much trading volume, so it's highly liquid. But VDE owns 111 stocks, while XLE has a much narrower portfolio of just 21 positions.

There's a lot of overlap in the funds' top holdings; indeed, they share the same top three positions. And they're similarly concentrated in those stocks. Exxon, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips account for nearly 46% of XLE's portfolio, and they make up 42% of the Vanguard ETF.

While VDE is smaller and less liquid than XLE, it is slightly less concentrated in its top positions, and it holds far more stocks. If I were seeking exposure to energy for my portfolio, I'd opt for Vanguard's ETF.

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Erin Kennedy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.