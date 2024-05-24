News & Insights

State Street Ups Voting Power in Worley Limited

May 24, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have increased their voting power in Worley Limited, with their share of votes rising from 5.06% to 6.20%. This change in their substantial holding occurred on May 22, 2024, and the update follows a prior notification made to Worley Limited just a day before, on May 21. The adjustment in voting power reflects changes in the interests of the substantial holder, indicating a notable shift in the shareholder landscape of Worley Limited.

