State Street Ups Stake in Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited has experienced a significant shift in its shareholder landscape, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries increasing their voting power from 5.23% to 6.56%. This change occurred on May 22, 2024, as noted in the latest substantial holding notice to the company. The alteration signifies an acquisition of additional shares, marking a notable adjustment in the company’s ownership structure.

