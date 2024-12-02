State Street upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst David Konrad upgraded State Street (STT) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $120, up from $105. Although State Street does not have similar upside to earnings as peers in a “Blue Sky scenario,” the bank has market-sensitive revenues tied to higher custody and asset management revenues, which should be a tailwind over the next few years as it has more equity exposure compared to other trust banks, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, the firm says State Street’s valuation is more compelling with the underperformance since earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.