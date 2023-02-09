State Street Updates Holdings in Uranium Energy (UEC)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.51MM shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). This represents 8.79% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 27.13MM shares and 10.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.89% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uranium Energy is $7.01. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.66. The average price target represents an increase of 84.89% from its latest reported closing price of $3.79.

The projected annual revenue for Uranium Energy is $27MM, a decrease of 66.27%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEC is 0.16%, an increase of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.16% to 166,084K shares. The put/call ratio of UEC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 17,571K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,523K shares, representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 26.66% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 17,301K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,769K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 42.95% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 15,395K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,597K shares, representing a decrease of 59.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 8.15% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 13,079K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,627K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 36.45% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 11,686K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,624K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and a large, high-grade ferro-titanium project in Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

