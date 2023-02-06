State Street Updates Holdings in United Community Banks (UCBI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.96MM shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI). This represents 4.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.65MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.08% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Community Banks is $40.63. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from its latest reported closing price of $34.12.

The projected annual revenue for United Community Banks is $1,066MM, an increase of 29.03%. The projected annual EPS is $3.43, an increase of 35.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Community Banks. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UCBI is 0.2475%, an increase of 9.6859%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 112,242K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,373,377 shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,297,924 shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,218,232 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265,692 shares, representing an increase of 91.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 1,239.23% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,201,318 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304,842 shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 41.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,996,637 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143,201 shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 8.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,558,156 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677,282 shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCBI by 9.24% over the last quarter.

United Community Banks Declares $0.22 Dividend

United Community Banks said on August 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022 received the payment on October 5, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $34.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

United Community Banks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $17.8 billion in assets, and 160 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. United Community Bank, United's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. United was also named 'Best Banks to Work For' by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World's Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking.

