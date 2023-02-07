State Street Updates Holdings in Travelers Companies (TRV)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.73MM shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV). This represents 7.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 17.33MM shares and 7.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is $195.77. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of $185.99.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is $38,196MM, an increase of 3.56%. The projected annual EPS is $14.85, an increase of 24.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRV is 0.3635%, an increase of 3.7332%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 226,968K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,531,049 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,064,790 shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 8.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,077,521 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,068,253 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,990,468 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,376,802 shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,297,683 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,758,188 shares, representing an increase of 24.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 23.59% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,879,889 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706,213 shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRV by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Travelers Companies Declares $0.93 Dividend

Travelers Companies said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share ($3.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.93 per share.

At the current share price of $185.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Travelers Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020.

