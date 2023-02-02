State Street Updates Holdings in South Jersey Industries (SJI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.68MM shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI). This represents 11.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.43MM shares and 12.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Jersey Industries is $37.01. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for South Jersey Industries is $2,273MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.82.

Fund Sentiment

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Jersey Industries. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SJI is 0.3451%, an increase of 3.4466%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 116,773K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,943,442 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,541,211 shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJI by 4.03% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 8,325,330 shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,148,665 shares, representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJI by 9.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,615,177 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJI by 2.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,109,192 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088,875 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJI by 2.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,667,345 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776,947 shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJI by 1.83% over the last quarter.

South Jersey Industries Declares $0.31 Dividend

South Jersey Industries said on November 23, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on December 27, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.18%, the lowest has been 3.10%, and the highest has been 6.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

South Jersey Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SJI, an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI's regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI's non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company's interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

