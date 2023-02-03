State Street Updates Holdings in Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.61MM shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 5.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 94.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.14% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smart Global Holdings is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.14% from its latest reported closing price of $18.77.

The projected annual revenue for Smart Global Holdings is $1,788MM, a decrease of 1.48%. The projected annual EPS is $2.19, an increase of 109.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smart Global Holdings. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 7.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SGH is 0.1431%, a decrease of 12.9063%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 65,831K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,997,285 shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,919,948 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 80.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,657,752 shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299,182 shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 9.09% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,963,996 shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859,496 shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 2,953,992 shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,978,316 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920,749 shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGH by 8.03% over the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.