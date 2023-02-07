State Street Updates Holdings in NiSource (NI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.60MM shares of NiSource Inc. (NI). This represents 5.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 22.22MM shares and 5.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.55% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NiSource is $30.69. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from its latest reported closing price of $27.27.

The projected annual revenue for NiSource is $5,779MM, an increase of 4.04%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58, a decrease of 4.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1262 funds or institutions reporting positions in NiSource. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NI is 0.2477%, a decrease of 9.5557%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 427,936K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 15,906,393 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,533,512 shares, representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,451,516 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,245,143 shares, representing a decrease of 76.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 37.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,097,096 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,943,123 shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,324,239 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,342,064 shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 10.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,203,151 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,987,129 shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 9.55% over the last quarter.

NiSource Declares $0.25 Dividend

NiSource said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $27.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 2.67%, and the highest has been 4.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

NiSource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NiSource Inc. is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.