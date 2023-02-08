State Street Updates Holdings in Marathon Oil (MRO)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.38MM shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). This represents 7.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 47.96MM shares and 6.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.37% and an increase in total ownership of 0.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.27% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Oil is $35.27. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.27% from its latest reported closing price of $26.87.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Oil is $8,341MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual EPS is $4.35, a decrease of 16.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRO is 0.2785%, an increase of 3.7906%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 553,525K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,141,096 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,819,179 shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1.29% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 19,795,836 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,776,040 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 17,361,564 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,420,117 shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 89.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,360,770 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,663,505 shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 14,459,314 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,265,684 shares, representing a decrease of 40.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Marathon Oil Declares $0.10 Dividend

Marathon Oil said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $26.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 6.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Marathon Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Oil Corporation is an American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. he company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.