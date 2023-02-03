State Street Updates Holdings in IVERIC bio (ISEE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.34MM shares of IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE). This represents 4.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.79MM shares and 5.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.72% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for IVERIC bio is $29.92. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.72% from its latest reported closing price of $23.99.

The projected annual revenue for IVERIC bio is $13MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.54.

Fund Sentiment

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in IVERIC bio. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 9.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ISEE is 0.3186%, an increase of 41.1722%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 138,635K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 7,000,000 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500,000 shares, representing an increase of 35.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 102.10% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,900,000 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,120,000 shares, representing a decrease of 20.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 44.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,113,491 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,149,719 shares, representing a decrease of 59.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,244,098 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214,000 shares, representing a decrease of 22.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 46.50% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,085,109 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,622,209 shares, representing a decrease of 62.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 15.17% over the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.