State Street Updates Holdings in Expeditors International of Wshngtn (EXPD)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.11MM shares of Expeditors International of Wshngtn Inc (EXPD). This represents 5.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.59% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International of Wshngtn is $105.32. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.59% from its latest reported closing price of $113.97.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International of Wshngtn is $13,189MM, a decrease of 30.68%. The projected annual EPS is $5.91, a decrease of 38.38%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International of Wshngtn. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EXPD is 0.2722%, an increase of 0.7567%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 170,643K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 7,119,128 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,378,973 shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 4.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,869,831 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933,681 shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,899,587 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587,879 shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,778,578 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862,012 shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,709,047 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713,936 shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Expeditors International of Wshngtn Declares $0.67 Dividend

Expeditors International of Wshngtn said on May 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.67 per share ($1.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022 received the payment on June 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

At the current share price of $113.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.21%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

