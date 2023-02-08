State Street Updates Holdings in Compass Minerals International (CMP)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.07MM shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP). This represents 5.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.51% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.66% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International is $60.18. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 31.66% from its latest reported closing price of $45.71.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Minerals International is $1,299MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual EPS is $1.17.

Fund Sentiment

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CMP is 0.1880%, an increase of 16.1635%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 37,065K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,497,905 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384,305 shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,910,735 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857,704 shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 18.51% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 1,597,793 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208,892 shares, representing a decrease of 100.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 67.59% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,111,202 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953,522 shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 63.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 993,320 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998,488 shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Declares $0.15 Dividend

Compass Minerals International said on November 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $45.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.14%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.79%.

Compass Minerals International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

