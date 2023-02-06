State Street Updates Holdings in Coeur Mining (CDE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.13MM shares of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE). This represents 6.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.76MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.97% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coeur Mining is $4.37. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 19.97% from its latest reported closing price of $3.64.

The projected annual revenue for Coeur Mining is $842MM, an increase of 7.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.06.

Fund Sentiment

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CDE is 0.0786%, an increase of 33.5553%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 224,453K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 26,014,573 shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,821,281 shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 22.47% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 16,254,718 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,195,072 shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 55.42% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 14,411,650 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,875,893 shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 27.40% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 9,228,845 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,550,806 shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 20.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,143,869 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,416,303 shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 28.77% over the last quarter.

Coeur Mining Background Information

Coeur Mining Background Information

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

