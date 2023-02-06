State Street Updates Holdings in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.43MM shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). This represents 5.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 24.29MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.88% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is $47.94. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.88% from its latest reported closing price of $44.44.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is $9,170MM, an increase of 21.51%. The projected annual EPS is $5.22, an increase of 26.87%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CFG is 0.2823%, an increase of 10.7835%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 535,159K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 23,885,837 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,644,032 shares, representing a decrease of 32.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 22.09% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 17,666,421 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,596,328 shares, representing a decrease of 22.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 17,605,122 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,688,539 shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 90.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,775,891 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,568,587 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 13,688,794 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,174,475 shares, representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 92.61% over the last quarter.

Citizens Financial Group Background Information

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

