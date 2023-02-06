State Street Updates Holdings in Amgen (AMGN)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.76MM shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN). This represents 5.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 30.22MM shares and 5.37% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.53% and an increase in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.34% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amgen is $275.43. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from its latest reported closing price of $245.17.

The projected annual revenue for Amgen is $27,680MM, an increase of 5.16%. The projected annual EPS is $18.93, an increase of 55.40%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 1.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMGN is 0.6142%, an increase of 3.0213%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 457,695K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,955,889 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,729,099 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 15,564,870 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,638,620 shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,605,265 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,095,336 shares, representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 12.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,126,335 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,823,742 shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,200,793 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,698,006 shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Amgen Declares $2.13 Dividend

Amgen said on December 12, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.13 per share ($8.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.94 per share.

At the current share price of $245.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 3.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

AMGEN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

