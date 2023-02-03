State Street Updates Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.87MM shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR). This represents 5.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.93MM shares and 5.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.42% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is $208.08. The forecasts range from a low of $194.93 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.42% from its latest reported closing price of $163.30.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is $3,045MM, a decrease of 25.85%. The projected annual EPS is $35.76, a decrease of 56.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMR is 0.3998%, an increase of 40.9611%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 13,118K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 819,915 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872,215 shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 651,341 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688,520 shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 650,000 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600,000 shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 32.36% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 476,404 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618,151 shares, representing a decrease of 29.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 460,588 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746,445 shares, representing a decrease of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Declares $0.42 Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.67 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $163.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=32).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Background Information

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry.

