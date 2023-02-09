State Street Updates Holdings in Agenus (AGEN)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.60MM shares of Agenus Inc (AGEN). This represents 7.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 21.17MM shares and 8.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.82% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 254.00% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agenus is $8.43. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 254.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.38.

The projected annual revenue for Agenus is $93MM, an increase of 3.77%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agenus. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGEN is 0.08%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.54% to 174,663K shares. The put/call ratio of AGEN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 26,325K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,241K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 12.86% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 15,231K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,534K shares, representing a decrease of 21.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 8,372K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 90.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 943.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,345K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,343K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 10.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,178K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,059K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Agenus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

