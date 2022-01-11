State Street Unveils 3 New ESG Funds

State Street Global Advisors launched three new ESG-focused ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange today: the SPDR® S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX), the SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX), and the SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF (REMG).

Developed to provide exposure to small-cap, international, and emerging market equities, respectively, that exhibit certain environmental, social, and governance characteristics, these SPDR ETFs are designed to help investors reinforce core allocations and incorporate ESG considerations into their portfolios.

“As ESG awareness and education improves, investors are increasingly seeking to integrate best-in-class solutions across their entire portfolio,” said Brie Williams, head of practice management at State Street Global Advisors, in a news release announcing the launch of the funds. “With the launch of ESIX, RDMX, and REMG, investors can bring the potential benefits of ESG investing to the building blocks of a well-diversified equity portfolio.”

ESIX seeks to track an index designed to provide exposure to securities that meet certain criteria related to ESG factors while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Meanwhile, RDMX seeks to track an index intended to offer exposure to large- and mid-capitalization companies in developed markets not in the U.S. that exhibit certain ESG characteristics.

Finally, REMG targets investments in large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets that exhibit certain ESG characteristics.

The addition of these three funds brings SPDR’s suite of U.S.-listed ESG ETFs to 11 SPDR ETFs with more than $3.1 billion in assets. State Street Global Advisors’ ESG ETFs brought in $985 million in inflows in 2021.

