State Street To Buy Back Addl. Up To $500 Mln Shares In Q4

(RTTNews) - Financial services provider State Street Corp. (STT) announced Wednesday an incremental increase of up to $500 million to its existing common share repurchases in the fourth quarter.

The current repurchase authorization, which was previously approved by the company's Board of Directors, expires at the end of 2022.

The latest amount is in addition to the recently completed fourth quarter common share repurchases of $1.0 billion. The company now intends to repurchase up to a total of $1.5 billion of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ron O'Hanley, said, "Our plans for additional common share repurchases ... underscores the strength of the firm's capital position and our confidence in our organic growth trajectory. We recognize the priority our shareholders place on capital return, and we continue to expect to use dividends and share repurchases to return significantly more capital than our medium term target payout of 80% of earnings in 2023."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.