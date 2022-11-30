US Markets
STT

State Street terminates $3.5 bln deal for Brown Brothers unit

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 30, 2022 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds background, shares

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Custodian bank State Street Corp STT.N said on Wednesday it had agreed to terminate its $3.5 billion deal to buy the investor services business of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co (BBH) due to a challenging regulatory review.

After considering feedback from regulators, the potential changes to the deal would lead to further delays and not result in the benefits originally expected, the company said.

"The decision ... is in no way a reflection of the quality of the BBH franchise," said State Street Chairman Ron O'Hanley.

The deal, announced in September 2021, included investment bank BBH's custody, accounting, fund administration, global markets and technology services operations and was expected to be closed by the end of last year.

The termination of the deal does not require either BBH's unit or State Street to pay any penalties.

Shares of State Street rose nearly 2% before the bell.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.