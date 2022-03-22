State Street (STT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.60, changing hands as high as $90.89 per share. State Street Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STT's low point in its 52 week range is $76.92 per share, with $104.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.80. The STT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

