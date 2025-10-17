State Street (STT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, State Street Corporation (STT) reported revenue of $3.55 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.78, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.62, the EPS surprise was +6.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 5.6% versus 5.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 5.6% versus 5.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1%.

: 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $295.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $300.73 billion.

: $295.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $300.73 billion. Assets under Management (AUM) : $5,446.00 billion compared to the $5,492.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5,446.00 billion compared to the $5,492.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio : 13.9% compared to the 13.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.9% compared to the 13.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio : 15.5% versus 14.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15.5% versus 14.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $715 million compared to the $743.8 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $715 million compared to the $743.8 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total fee revenue : $2.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion.

: $2.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis : $716 million versus $742.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $716 million versus $742.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Software and processing fees : $227 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.45 million.

: $227 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.45 million. Other fee revenue : $79 million compared to the $63.2 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $79 million compared to the $63.2 million average estimate based on three analysts. Management fees: $612 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $594.26 million.

Here is how State Street performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of State Street have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

