State Street (STT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, State Street Corporation (STT) reported revenue of $3.8 billion, up 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.84, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion, representing a surprise of +3.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 5.4% versus 5.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.4% versus 5.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 1.2% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.2% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $293.11 billion compared to the $295.4 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $293.11 billion compared to the $295.4 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio : 13.1% versus 13.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.1% versus 13.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Assets under Management (AUM) : $5,620.00 billion compared to the $5,538.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5,620.00 billion compared to the $5,538.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $835 million compared to the $783.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $835 million compared to the $783.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total fee revenue : $2.96 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.96 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis : $835 million versus $783.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $835 million versus $783.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Software services : $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.88 million.

: $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.88 million. Other fee revenue : $107 million versus $49.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $107 million versus $49.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Management fees : $724 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $654.27 million.

: $724 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $654.27 million. Servicing fees: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how State Street performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for State Street here>>>

Shares of State Street have returned +17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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