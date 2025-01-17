State Street (STT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

State Street Corporation (STT) reported $3.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $2.60 for the same period compares to $2.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42, the EPS surprise was +7.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how State Street performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 5.2% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.2% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest margin (FTE) : 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $278.53 billion versus $265.70 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $278.53 billion versus $265.70 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio : 13.2% versus 13.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13.2% versus 13.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Assets under Management (AUM) : $4,715 billion compared to the $4,785.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4,715 billion compared to the $4,785.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio : 14.8% versus 14.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14.8% versus 14.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A) : $46,557 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40,312.27 billion.

: $46,557 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40,312.27 billion. Net Interest Income : $749 million compared to the $734.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $749 million compared to the $734.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total fee revenue : $2.66 billion compared to the $2.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.66 billion compared to the $2.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis : $749 million versus $735.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $749 million versus $735.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Software and processing fees : $259 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $234.64 million.

: $259 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $234.64 million. Other fee revenue: $66 million versus $50.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of State Street have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

