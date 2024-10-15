State Street (STT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, State Street Corporation (STT) reported revenue of $3.34 billion, up 24.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.26, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08, the EPS surprise was +8.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how State Street performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 5.5% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.5% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest margin (FTE) : 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Assets under Management (AUM) : $4,732 billion versus $4,537.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4,732 billion versus $4,537.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio : 13.9% versus 13.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13.9% versus 13.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $269.51 billion versus $253.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $269.51 billion versus $253.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio : 15.6% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.6% compared to the 14.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A) : $46,759 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38,959.63 billion.

: $46,759 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38,959.63 billion. Total fee revenue : $2.62 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion.

: $2.62 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion. Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis : $724 million compared to the $694.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $724 million compared to the $694.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $723 million compared to the $693.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $723 million compared to the $693.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. Software and processing fees : $208 million versus $202.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $208 million versus $202.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other fee revenue: $125 million compared to the $44.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of State Street have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

