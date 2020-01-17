State Street (STT) Beat on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Have you been eager to see how State Street STT performed in Q4 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this MA -based popular company’s earnings release this morning:



An Earnings Beat



State Street came out with adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.



Cost saving efforts supported the results.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for State Street depicted a bullish stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate moved 3.7% lower over the past 30 days.



Also, State Street has an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q4, the company delivered positive surprises in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 4.3%.

Revenue Came in Higher than Expected



State Street posted revenues of $3.05 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 billion. Also, the figure was nearly 1% up from the prior-year quarter.



Key Q4 Statistics



Including notable items, earnings came in at $1.73 per share

Expenses decreased 8.8% year over year to $2.27 billion

Assets under custody and administration were $34.4 trillion as of Dec 31, 2019

Assets under management were $3.1 trillion as of Dec 31, 2019

Returned roughly $686 million to shareholders, consisting of $500 million worth of share repurchases and nearly $186 million in dividends



Besides, State Street achieved $415 million in savings in 2019.



What Zacks Rank Says



The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for State Street. However, is since the latest earnings performance yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



How the Market Reacted So Far



Following the earnings release, State Street’s shares were up almost 4% in the pre-trading session. This is in contrast with what the stock witnessed in the prior-day’s session. Clearly, the initial reaction shows that the investors have considered the results in their favor. However, the full-session’s price movement may indicate a different picture.



Check back later for our full write up on this State Street earnings report!



