State Street (STT) Agrees to Pay a Criminal Penalty of $115M

The U.S. Department of Justice recently said that State Street Corporation STT has entered a deferred prosecution agreement and agreed to pay a criminal fine of $115 million to settle charges that it deceived its clients by secretly overcharging them for back-office expenses.



Nathaniel R. Mendell, the acting attorney stated, “State Street defrauded its own clients of hundreds of millions of dollars over decades in a most pedestrian way: they tacked on hidden markups to routine charges for out-of-pocket expenses. The resolution requires State Street to take responsibility for the damage it caused and is a signal from us that financial giants will be held accountable for fraudulent conduct.”



The bank admitted that between 1998 and 2015, its executives colluded to add secret markups to “out-of-pocket” expenses charged to its customers, while letting them believe that the bank was charging the expenses as pass-through and the bank would not earn any profit on it.



However, the markups were charged on top of the fees that customers had agreed to pay. In fact, State Street’s executives tried to conceal the mark-ups from clients by not disclosing the details underlying the out-of-pocket expenses on invoices and misleading clients when they questioned about what they were being charged for.



Through the hidden markups, State Street defrauded its customers out of more than $290 million.



Notably, the two-year deferred prosecution agreement that the bank has entered resolves a wire fraud conspiracy charge. It requires the bank to retain an independent corporate compliance monitor. Moreover, it is based on factors like State Street voluntarily disclosing the misconduct, fully cooperating with the investigation and agreeing to fully reimburse the victims of the misconduct for amounts they were overcharged.



The bank said, “We regret these overcharges. We have also invested, and continue to invest, significant resources to improve and strengthen our invoicing processes, controls and governance.”



So far this year, shares of State Street have gained 18.7% compared with 34.3% growth recorded by the industry.











Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Several banks continue to encounter legal probes and are charged with huge sums of money for business malpractices. Bank of America BAC recently agreed to pay a penalty of $75 million in order to settle an excessive fees probe.



In January 2021, Deutsche Bank AG DB agreed to pay a penalty of more than $130 million to fully settle probes related to criminal and civil charges against the bank for bribing foreign officials and manipulating the precious-metal futures market through a trading method called spoofing.



Wall Street biggie JPMorgan JPM agreed to pay a fine of $250 million for poor risk management and internal controls over the fiduciary business.

